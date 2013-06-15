LONDON, June 15 Britain clinched a deal with its
major offshore tax havens on Saturday that will see 10 British
overseas territories and crown dependencies sign up to
international protocols on information sharing.
The self-governing regions, some of which are major tax
havens, also pledged to produce plans on how to provide more
information on the ownership of shell companies that are ofen
used to hide wealth and profits.
"It is important we are getting our house in order," said
Prime Minister David Cameron.
"It is a very positive step forward and it means that
Britain's voice in the G8 and the campaigning on this issue
around the world for proper taxes, proper companies and proper
laws ... will be stronger."
Those included in the agreement were Bermuda, British Virgin
Islands, the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Anguilla, Montserrat,
Turks and Caicos Islands, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.