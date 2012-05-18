* Obama announces $3 billion public/private effort
* Global food prices remain high, volatile
* Focus will be on some 30 countries
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, May 18 Buffeted by the euro zone
crisis and distracted by political problems at home, the leaders
of the world's industrial powers turned to the private sector on
Friday to help fight hunger and malnutrition for up to a billion
people struggling with shortages, droughts and rising food
prices.
U.S. President Barack Obama announced a new public-private
partnership program involving some $3 billion in corporate
pledges, seeking to spur this weekend's summit of the wealthy
Group of Eight nations to find new ways to help hardscrabble
small-scale farmers in Africa - particularly women - who may
hold the key to improved world food supplies.
"Some have asked in a time of austerity whether this new
alliance is just a way for government to shift the burden onto
somebody else. I want to be clear. The answer is no," Obama told
an audience of several hundred that included rock singer Bono, a
leading voice in the call to end global hunger.
"Even in these tough fiscal times, we will continue to make
historic investments in development," said Obama, adding it was
an "outrage" that children continue to die from starvation.
This year's meeting of the G8 - the United States, Britain,
Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada and Russia - will focus on
the economic headaches plaguing the world's richest countries,
including worries over Greece, the future of the euro zone and
proposals to tap emergency oil reserves to offset diminishing
exports from sanctions-hit Iran.
But U.S. officials say the Obama administration also wants
the G8 to take fresh steps to improve global food security,
building on its 2009 summit in L'Aquila, Italy, which sought to
mobilize $20 billion over three years to boost agricultural
investments in poor countries.
"Reducing malnutrition and hunger around the world advances
international peace and security, and that includes the national
security of the United States," said Obama, nodding to domestic
concerns during a U.S. presidential election year.
Global food prices soared in 2008, which led to increased
hunger, malnutrition and social unrest, highlighting the years
of underinvestment in agriculture in developing countries.
Food prices have remained high and volatile since, rising by
40 percent between June and December 2010 alone, while maize and
wheat prices doubled during that period, raising the food bills
of the world's poor countries.
Obama, who has made improving global food supplies a
keystone of U.S. overseas development policy, said the new
initiative would improve nutrition for 50 million vulnerable
people, primarily in Africa, over the next decade.
The initiative includes a new partnership with agribusiness
giants such as DuPont, Monsanto and Cargill
, along with smaller companies, including almost 20
from Africa, which will commit some $3 billion for projects to
help farmers in the developing world build local markets and
improve productivity.
"There is no single group or simple solution that can solve
the food issues facing a growing population," said Monsanto
chairman's, Hugh Grant, in a statement announcing a commitment
to invest $50 million over the next 10 years to support African
agricultural development and growth.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, said its plans
include work in Tanzania on development of corn that uses water
more efficiently, and support for development of a network of
agro-dealers.
In all, some 30 countries, home to about 26 percent of the
1.4 billion extreme poor, already have globally backed
agricultural investment plans that need donor support. Among
those countries are Bangladesh, Benin, Mozambique, Nepal,
Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Uganda, Tajikistan and
Ethiopia.
One program already viewed as highly successful is the
Global Agriculture Food Security Program, a public-private
partnership that works with countries to boost agricultural
productivity. The Obama administration would like to expand it.
"We want the private sector to bring their savvy, their
innovation and their investments. It is a huge emphasis," Lael
Brainard, U.S. Treasury under secretary for international
affairs, said in an interview.
WOMEN AS THE VANGUARD
With global food demand expected to grow by at least 70
percent by 2050 and with sub-Saharan Africa home to up to 60
percent of the world's unused arable land, aid experts say
African farmers - particularly women - must be the vanguard of
the next agricultural revolution.
"If we get the ball moving and we create a genuine
agricultural revolution and transformation in sub-Saharan
Africa, hundreds of millions of people will benefit," Rajiv
Shah, the director of the U.S. Agency for International
Development, told Reuters in an interview.
Shah said the new U.S.-backed partnership would seek to
address some of the roadblocks slowing crop yields in Africa,
which are now about one metric tonne per hectare, compared with
7 tonnes per hectare in many other parts of the world.
Among the initiatives unveiled on Friday, U.S.-based farm
equipment maker Agco Corp will invest $100 million over
the next three years to implement model farms and training
centers aimed at improving productivity for 25,000 smallholder
farmers ranging from Ethiopia to Mozambique.
Swiss agrochemicals giant Syngenta said it would
invest over $500 million in Africa in part to help develop seed
products tailored for African farmers. Syngenta officials said
the company expects to build a $1 billion business there over
the next 10 years.
Other partnership projects include improved
telecommunications access from British telecoms firm Vodafone
and a potential African site for a proposed $2 billion
fertilizer production facility planned by Norway's Yara
International.
DuPont said it will invest more than $3 million over the
next three years to help smallholder farmers in Ethiopia.
Neil Watkins, policy director at the U.S. aid group
ActionAid, said the new initiatives might improve the lot of
African women farmers, who already produce as much as 90 percent
of the food grown on the continent but often lack access to
appropriate low-cost technology, rural credit or
state-of-the-art inputs such as seeds and fertilizer.
But he said sustained commitment on the part of both
traditional donors and private investors would be required - and
voiced concern it may be difficult to link up the world's giant
agribusiness companies with some of its poorest farm laborers.
"These marginal farmers aren't likely to be targets for
corporate investment," Watkins said. "Corporate investment is
not a silver bullet for food security in Africa."