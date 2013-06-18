BELFAST, June 18 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe said on Tuesday G8 leaders expressed strong support for his
"Abenomics" economic policies and he has heard no concerns about
Japan's radical monetary easing.
"I had a chance to explain (Japan's) economic policy, and G8
leaders showed strong expectations 7and high appreciation," Abe
told a news conference after the G8 summit meeting in Northern
Ireland.
Abe is hoping to jolt the economy out of its two-decade long
slumber with his "Abenomics" policy mix of unprecedented
monetary stimulus, extra budget spending and pro-growth
policies.
However, the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing has
provoked criticism among some policymakers that Tokyo was
deliberately driving down the value of its currency to give its
exporters a competitive advantage.