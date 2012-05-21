* Obama urges Europe to recapitalize banks, stiffen defenses
* U.S. president sees consensus and urgency among EU leaders
* International banking group presses for quick EU action
CHICAGO, May 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
urged Europe on Monday to strengthen its defenses against
financial market turmoil and recapitalize its banks as part of a
four-pronged strategy for tackling the euro zone crisis.
European leaders have shown an increased resolve to address
these issues, and there is a "consensus across the board" from
France, Germany and other European countries, Obama said in
remarks that suggest Europe is considering broadening its
approach to resolving the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
"I do sense greater urgency now than perhaps existed two
years ago or two and a half years ago," Obama said at a news
conference to wrap up four days of G8/NATO meetings.
World leaders are growing increasingly alarmed that the
budget austerity approach favored by Germany threatens to drive
Greece from the euro zone and deepen Spain's bank problems,
which could trigger a global financial crisis and tip the world
back into recession.
For Obama, that could cost him re-election in November.
Obama was joined by British and French officials over the
weekend in calling for bolder action ahead of a crucial meeting
of European Union leaders on Wednesday first called to discuss
adding a growth plank to their fiscal strategy.
Obama's remarks point to a four-pronged approach that would
encompass financial, economic, fiscal and monetary measures to
address the euro zone crisis that he said were embraced by
leaders who attended a G8 summit in Maryland and the NATO
sessions in his home town of Chicago.
"We've got to put in place firewalls that ensure that
countries outside of Greece that are doing the right thing
aren't harmed just because markets are skittish and nervous,"
Obama said.
"We've got to make sure that banks are recapitalized in
Europe so that investors have confidence. And we've got to make
sure that there is a growth strategy to go alongside the need
for fiscal discipline, as well as a monetary policy that is
promoting the capacity of countries like a Spain or an Italy to
put in place very tough targets and some very tough policies,"
Obama said.
These measures would offer the people in the affected
countries the prospect for economic growth, jobs and growing
incomes, he said.
'WE STILL HAVEN'T DONE ENOUGH'
British Prime Minister David Cameron sent a similarly urgent
plea to European leaders for firm action, noting that 40 percent
of British exports go to the euro zone.
"The truth is we still haven't done enough to decisively
resolve the crisis," Cameron told a news conference during a
NATO summit. He also said that bank recapitalization, firewalls
and a more active policy from the European Central Bank were
needed, as well future plans for a common euro zone bond.
International bankers also are pressing European leaders in
private meetings for quick action.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a global
association of financial institutions, estimates total credit
exposure to Greece at $460 billion of which $70 billion is to
private sector investors, mostly in Germany and France. The
private sector exposure to Spain is much larger.
"There has to be concrete progress to stabilize market
conditions," said Hung Tran, IIF deputy managing director.
At the least, the IIF said it would like to see direct
injection of EU bailout funds into under-capitalized banks - an
issue that could be discussed at the EU dinner this week.
Germany has resisted the idea, partly because it would
require new rules for its bailout monies and make bank risk an
EU responsibility while regulation remains primarily at the
national level. But France and Italy are advocates.
Another issue that needs addressing is bank deposit
insurance, Tran said. One proposal is for the EU to offer an
umbrella backup to national deposit insurance schemes. This
could prevent a bank run if a sovereign government runs into
financing problems. But he said recapitalization is a priority.
Spain reported last week that bad loans in its banks have
risen to their highest in 18 years, underscoring problems the
government faces as independent auditors begin looking at the
depth of the problem in its banking sector. The size of bad
loans has raised questions over how Spain could afford to help
recapitalize its banks.
French President Francois Hollande has said he will push a
proposal for mutualizing European debt at the informal summit of
EU leaders in Brussels this week. This would be one way to help
out deeply indebted countries like Spain, Italy and Greece. But
it increases pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop
her opposition to the idea.