CAMP DAVID, Md. May 19 Group of Eight leaders
agreed on Saturday to call on the International Energy Agency to
take "appropriate action" if there are further disruptions to
the oil market in the coming months, sources familiar with the
G8 draft communique said.
"There have been increasing disruptions in the supply of oil
to the global market over the past several months, which pose a
substantial risk to global economic growth. In response, major
producers have increased their output while drawing prudently on
excess capacity," the statement will say, according to the
sources.
"Looking ahead to the likelihood of further disruptions in
oil sales and the expected increased demand over the coming
months, we are monitoring the situation closely and stand ready
to call upon the International Energy Agency to take appropriate
action to ensure that the market is fully and timely supplied,"
it says.
The statement makes no explicit mention of releasing
strategic oil reserves.
