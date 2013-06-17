ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland, June 17 Group of
Eight leaders said on Monday that world economic prospects
remained weak even though downside risks have lessened due
partly to policy action taken in the United States, the euro
zone and Japan.
In a statement issued after their discussion on the global
economy, the leaders also said Japan needed to address the
challenge of defining a credible medium-term fiscal plan.
"Downside risks in the euro area have abated over the past
year, but it remains in recession," they said. "The US recovery
is continuing and the deficit is declining rapidly in the
context of a continuing need for further progress towards
balanced medium-term fiscal sustainability and targeted
investments to enhance growth."
They added that fiscal policy should allow for near-term
flexibility to accommodate various economic conditions. "The
pace of fiscal consolidation should be differentiated for our
different national economic circumstances," they said.