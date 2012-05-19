CAMP ROUND MEADOW, Md. May 19 British Prime
Minister David Cameron urged countries on Saturday to put in
place strong contingency plans to deal with fallout from the
euro zone debt crisis as fears grow that Greece could be forced
out of the European single currency.
Cameron, speaking at a summit of the Group of Eight major
economies, also appeared to hint that the European Central Bank
should follow the example of the Bank of England by embarking on
an asset purchase program to try to boost the economy.
"What is required is a sense of urgency and then clear
actions for strong banks, strong deficit reduction plans, strong
governance and strong contingency plans for whatever might
happen," Cameron told reporters, setting out what he believes
must be done to tackle the euro zone crisis.
Cameron has stepped up his warnings this week that the euro
zone needs to act swiftly to solve its debt crisis, saying on
Thursday that Greece was "on the brink" and the survival of the
euro was in question.
British officials are deeply worried about the impact that a
breakup of the euro and a further deterioration of the euro zone
crisis could have on Britain's recession-hit economy.
Britain is outside the euro zone but about 40 percent of its
exports go to the single currency bloc.
After early morning talks on the economy with U.S. President
Barack Obama while both leaders worked out at the gym, Cameron
said he detected a "growing sense of urgency that action needs
to be taken" on the euro zone crisis.
"We are addressing here the two biggest threats to all our
economies and that is of course the euro zone crisis but also
the very high oil prices that translate into high prices at the
pumps and we are making progress on both," he told reporters.
Group of Eight leaders meeting at the U.S. presidential
retreat of Camp David, Maryland, backed keeping Greece in the
euro zone and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat
financial turmoil while revitalising their economies.
Cameron appeared to call on the ECB to take a more
accommodative monetary stance to lift growth in the euro zone.
"Clearly, just as Britain benefits from a strong government
with a strong deficit reduction plan and strong banks but also
an independent monetary policy giving us low interest rates,
helping to push demand in the economy, so the euro zone I
believe needs that approach as well," he said.
A government source said Cameron's comment was a veiled
suggestion that the ECB should copy the quantitative easing
program followed by the Bank of England.
The Bank of England has bought 325 billion pounds ($520
billion) of government debt with newly created money to try to
boost Britain's ailing economy.
The ECB has taken its own crisis measures to avert a
financial meltdown in the euro zone, putting more than 1
trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of low-cost, three-year funds
into the banking system since the end of December.