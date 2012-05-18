* Cameron calls for negotiations on an EU-U.S. trade pact
next year
* British leader wants action to "secure the economic
recovery"
By Adrian Croft
WASHINGTON, May 17 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will tell leaders of some of the world's biggest
economies on Friday that they must work together to stop the
economic crisis afflicting the euro zone from spreading
worldwide.
Cameron's message to other Group of Eight leaders, who begin
a summit on Friday at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp
David, Maryland, would be that "we need to work together to
protect ourselves against global contagion from the economic
crisis and to promote global trade," an aide to Cameron said.
Clearly worried about the impact that the deteriorating euro
zone situation and possibility of a Greek default could have on
the weak British economy, Cameron has been increasingly vocal in
urging Europe's rulers to do more to quell the debt crisis.
Cameron, whose poll ratings have plunged at home as the
British economy has slid back into recession, will push at the
G8 for a "strong and united commitment to securing the economic
recovery and to support job creation," the aide said.
Cameron will speak out against protectionism and appeal for
a trade liberalization drive to try boost the world economy.
In an article published on Friday, Cameron called for
negotiations on an ambitious U.S.-European Union trade agreement
to begin next year.
"Together, the EU and U.S. account for almost a third of
global trade, so a deal with the U.S. could potentially be
bigger than all the other EU trade deals on the table," Cameron
wrote in an opinion piece for PoliticsHome, a political website.
()
"With families across the world struggling with the impact
of oil prices and a fragile global economy, we must renew our
joint efforts to support growth, financial stability and energy
security," he wrote.
OIL MARKET
His reference to oil prices may be significant because there
have been reports that U.S. President Barack Obama will seek
support from other G8 leaders at this weekend's summit to tap
emergency oil reserves.
The leaders will discuss the oil market at the summit, but a
British government source said no announcement was expected.
Before the G8 summit starts, Cameron will have his first
meeting with new French President Francois Hollande in
Washington, when they are expected to discuss how they can work
together on a package of measures to stimulate growth across
Europe, the aide to Cameron said.
Hollande has vowed to shift Europe's focus to growth, while
Cameron, a center-right Conservative who leads a two-year-old
coalition government, has tended to side with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in stressing the importance of cutting debt.
Cameron, who refused to meet Hollande when the French
Socialist visited London in February during his election
campaign, will also discuss Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and
Anglo-French defense cooperation with Hollande.
Despite his calls for determined efforts to "secure the
economic recovery," Cameron has resisted pressure from his
political opponents to spend more to lift growth at home.
He insists he must stick with unpopular austerity measures
to rein in Britain's big budget deficit and retain credibility
with the markets.