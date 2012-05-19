CAMP ROUND MEADOW, Maryland May 19 Leaders of
the Group of Eight major economies are making progress on
addressing the two biggest threats to their economies - the euro
zone crisis and very high oil prices, British Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Saturday.
After an early morning bilateral meeting with U.S. President
Barack Obama, Cameron said he detected a "growing sense of
urgency that action needs to be taken" on the euro zone crisis.
"Contingency plans need to be put in place and the
strengthening of banks, governance, firewalls - all of those
things need to take place very fast," he told reporters.
He said German Chancellor Angela Merkel was "absolutely
right" that every country needs to have in place strong plans
for dealing with their deficits.
"Growth and austerity aren't alternatives," he said.