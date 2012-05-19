CAMP DAVID May 19 The following are
excerpts from a statement issued by the leaders of the Group of
Eight leading economies after their summit at Camp David in
Maryland on Saturday.
- The global economic recovery shows signs of promise, but
significant headwinds persist.
- Against this background, we commit to take all necessary
steps to strengthen and reinvigorate our economies and combat
financial stresses, recognizing that the right measures are not
the same for each of us.
- We welcome the ongoing discussion in Europe on how to
generate growth, while maintaining a firm commitment to
implement fiscal consolidation to be assessed on a structural
basis.
- We agree that all of our governments need to take actions
to boost confidence and nurture recovery including reforms to
raise productivity, growth and demand within a sustainable,
credible and non-inflationary macroeconomic framework.
- To raise productivity and growth potential in our
economies, we support structural reforms, and investments in
education and in modern infrastructure, as appropriate.
Investment initiatives can be financed using a range of
mechanisms, including leveraging the private sector. Sound
financial measures, to which we are committed, should build
stronger systems over time while not choking off near-term
credit growth.
- We remain appalled by the loss of life, humanitarian
crisis, and serious and widespread human rights abuses in Syria.
The Syrian government and all parties must immediately and fully
adhere to commitments to implement the six-point plan of UN and
Arab League Joint Special Envoy (JSE) Kofi Annan, including
immediately ceasing all violence so as to enable a Syrian-led,
inclusive political transition leading to a democratic, plural
political system.
- We remain united in our grave concern over Iran's nuclear
program ... We desire a peaceful and negotiated solution to
concerns over Iran's nuclear program, and therefore remain
committed to a dual-track approach...
We call on Iran to seize the opportunity that began in
Istanbul, and sustain this opening in Baghdad by engaging in
detailed discussions about near-term, concrete steps that can,
through a step-by-step approach based on reciprocity, lead
towards a comprehensive negotiated solution which restores
international confidence that Iran's nuclear program is
exclusively peaceful.
- We continue to have deep concerns about provocative
actions of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) that
threaten regional stability.... We urge the DPRK to comply with
its international obligations and abandon all nuclear and
ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and
irreversible manner .... We affirm our will to call on the UN
Security Council to take action, in response to additional DPRK
acts, including ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests.