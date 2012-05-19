BRIEF-Chuou International Group buys back 65,400 shares for 28.1 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
CAMP DAVID, Md. May 19 Group of Eight leaders stressed in their Saturday discussions the need for European countries to take steps to minimize contagion from the euro zone's economic crisis, a White House official said.
The official also said that President Barack Obama would hold a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the conclusion of the G8 summit on Saturday afternoon.
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15