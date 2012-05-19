CAMP DAVID, Md. May 18 Group of Eight leaders
agreed in their initial discussions at Camp David on Friday that
Iran needs to disclose more about its nuclear ambitions and that
it was time to focus on a political transition in Syria, a U.S.
official said.
The leaders also stressed the importance of having North
Korea adhere to international norms with its nuclear program and
said it would face more isolation if it "continues down the path
of provocation," the official said.
The Friday evening dinner, hosted by U.S. President Barack
Obama, was the first opportunity for the G-8 leaders to discuss
global security concerns. They will talk about the eurozone
crisis and other economic issues, including oil market pressures
at the summit on Saturday.