(L-R) Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Italy's Premier Mario Monti, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, French President Francois Hollande, U.S. President Barack Obama, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso take part at a working dinner at the G8 summit in Camp David, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, French President Francois Hollande, U.S. President Barack Obama, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gather for a family photo at the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CAMP DAVID, Maryland U.S. President Barack Obama pledged at a Group of Eight summit on Saturday to work with Europe to balance growth with debt reduction as world leaders try to prevent the worsening euro zone crisis from destabilizing the global economy.

At the wooded Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains, Obama and leaders from other major economic powers are seeking ways to soothe financial markets after worries about Spain's banking problems and the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone sent world stocks to their lowest levels this year.

A shirt-sleeved Obama opened the morning session on the global economy at a rustic lodge, promising to seek ways to restore healthy growth and jobs and address concerns in Europe.

"All of us are absolutely committed to making sure that both growth and stability, and fiscal consolidation, are part of an overall package in order to achieve the kind of prosperity for our citizens we all are looking for," Obama said.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, after an early morning treadmill workout with Obama at the Camp David gym, said he detected a "growing sense of urgency that action needs to be taken" on the euro zone crisis. London relies heavily on international finance and banking instability would strike a fresh blow to an economy already in recession.

"Contingency plans need to be put in place and the strengthening of banks, governance, firewalls - all of those things need to take place very fast," he told reporters.

European Union leaders seemed keen to stress on Friday that they would stand firm in protecting their banks, after news of escalating bad loans raised the specter that rescuing Spain's banks would crash the euro zone's fourth largest economy.

"We will do whatever is needed to guarantee the financial stability of the euro zone," EU President Herman Van Rompuy said.

Earlier French President Francois Hollande suggested using European funds to inject capital into Spain's banks, which would mark a significant acceleration of EU rescue efforts.

An Italian newspaper reported that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has propose at the G8 creating a European-wide system of bank deposit insurance. Officials had no immediate comment.

OBAMA, MONTI, HOLLANDE

Beyond stabilizing the financial system, a key issue on the agenda is how to balance a growth with efforts to lower government debt through fiscal belt tightening. Obama has aligned himself with Monti and the new French president in putting more emphasis on growth.

That places pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has pushed fiscal austerity as a the prime means of bringing down huge debt levels that are burdening European economies.

Voters in euro zone countries have shown frustration with that approach, ejecting the Greek government and in France the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy was defeated by Hollande, a socialist, in the May 6 elections.

A draft of the summit communiqué shown to Reuters will stress an "imperative to create growth and jobs."

There are signs of softening in Germany's austerity stance.

Germany's largest industrial union, IG Metall, struck its biggest pay deal in 20 years early on Saturday. The 4.3 percent pay increase, more than double Germany's inflation rate, will boost worker buying power in the euro zone's richest nation and lift consumption - something the United States long has urged as a means to bolster overall growth throughout the world's second largest economic region.

Obama, in the Saturday discussion on the global economy, advocated a balanced approach, saying there should be "no artificial boosts," G8 delegation sources told Reuters.

"We need a growth agenda while maintaining fiscal discipline", he said, according to sources.

In the G8 group photo outside the presidential log cabin surrounding by lush green trees and under sunny skies, Obama also sought balance. He stood with the leaders of Europe's two largest powers - France and Germany - to his right and his left respectively.

An adviser to Hollande said France's growth message is winning supporters. "The positions he has taken are seeing an extremely positive echo in Europe but also in the United States, Canada and Japan," the adviser said.

GLOBAL SECURITY

Also on the summit agenda are concerns about oil and food prices as well as Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Speculation has grown that Obama will use an energy session at the G8 to seek support to tap emergency oil reserves before a European Union embargo of Iranian crude takes effect in July.

But with oil prices already sliding, a move by Obama to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve - alone or along with other countries - could expose him to criticism that the emergency supply should only be touched in a supply crisis.

The Camp David summit kicked off four days of intensive diplomacy that will test leaders' ability to quell unease over the threat of another financial meltdown as well as plans to wind down the unpopular war in Afghanistan.

After the Camp David talks wrap up late on Saturday afternoon, Obama will fly to his home town of Chicago where he will host a two-day NATO meeting at which the Afghanistan war will be the central topic.

(Additional reporting by Alister Bull, Jeff Mason, Caren Bohan, Stella Dawson, Elizabeth Pineau, Gleb Bryanski, and John Irish; Writing by Matt Spetalnick and Stella Dawson; Editing by Mary Milliken, Vicki Allen and Bill Trott)