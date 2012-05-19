* G8 favors boosting growth to balance austerity, combat
financial market stress
* Obama reminds European leaders of high stakes in crisis
* G8 monitoring oil prices closely, ready to act
By Jeff Mason and Laura MacInnis
CAMP DAVID, Md., May 19 World leaders backed
keeping Greece in the euro zone on Saturday and vowed to take
all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while
revitalizing a global economy increasingly threatened by
Europe's debt crisis.
A summit of the G8 leading industrialized nations came down
solidly in favor of a push to balance European austerity - an
approach long driven by German Chancellor Angela Merkel - with a
new dose of U.S.-style stimulus seen as vital to healing ailing
euro-zone economies. But it was clear that divisions remained.
"We commit to take all necessary steps to strengthen and
reinvigorate our economies and combat financial stresses,
recognizing that the right measures are not the same for each of
us," the leaders said in a joint statement issued at their
meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.
The message sent by the summit hosted by President Barack
Obama reflected his own concerns that the euro-zone contagion,
which threatens the future of Europe's 17-country single
currency bloc, could hurt the fragile U.S. recovery and his
re-election chances in November.
In their final economic communique, the Group of Eight
leaders endorsed calls to broaden Europe's focus to more
pro-growth remedies and said: "We reaffirm our interest in
Greece remaining in the euro zone while respecting its
commitments."
It was unusual for the often-bland G8 communique to single
out a relatively small nation. But fears that a political
stalemate in Greece would lead to its departure from Europe's
monetary union at unknown costs to the financial system and
global economic stability have spooked markets.
Spain too has roiled markets by revealing huge bad loans in
its banking system as it struggles to rein in its budget while
facing recession.
Merkel, increasingly isolated by a French-led push for a
more growth-oriented approach, sought to play down the
differences, saying: "Solid finances and growth belong
inseparably together and should not be put into contrast."
Obama, who has pressed Europe for more growth-boosting
measures like those he pursued at home, used his closing
statement to remind euro-zone leaders that the stakes were high
and there could be "enormous" costs to the global economy if
they failed.
"Growth and jobs must be our top priority," he said,
reaffirming his view that Europe has the capacity to meet the
challenge.
Marc Chandler, currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman, said: "It is significant that a group as weighty as
the G8 backs Greece and reinforces the idea that Europe needs a
strong union. It strengthens its hand."
In another move to shore up shaky global growth, the G8
leaders said they would monitor oil markets closely and stand
ready to seek an increase in supplies if needed. While crude oil
prices have declined by 10 percent over the past month, the
threat of sanctions on Iran loom next month.
The G8 said the global economic recovery shows promising
signs but "significant headwinds persist."
CASUAL SETTING, TENSE ISSUES
The mountain cabins at Camp David where a shirt-sleeved Obama
hosted the G8 leaders contrasted with recent tense meetings in
European capitals about a sovereign debt crisis that just keeps
getting worse.
The economic communique endorsed a recent political shift
away from the budget-cutting austerity that has been championed
by Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron as the route
to prosperity.
Instead it recognized a common need to combine budgetary
discipline with a growth strategy. This strengthens the hand of
newly elected socialist French President Francois Hollande
before a crucial European Union dinner on Wednesday to discuss
growth.
The euro zone crisis took another lurch downward late last
week when Spain revealed huge losses in its banking system and
partially nationalized Bankia.
Cameron, after an early morning gym workout with Obama, said
he detected a "growing sense of urgency that action needs to be
taken" on the euro zone crisis. London relies heavily on
international finance and banking instability would strike a
fresh blow to an economy already in recession.
"Contingency plans need to be put in place and the
strengthening of banks, governance, firewalls - all of those
things need to take place very fast," he told reporters.
European leaders seemed keen to stress that they would stand
firm in protecting their banks, after news of escalating bad
loans raised the specter that rescuing Spain's banks would crash
the euro zone's fourth largest economy.
"We will do whatever is needed to guarantee the financial
stability of the euro zone," European Union President Herman Van
Rompuy said, using language that ended up in the statement.
Hollande suggested using European funds to inject capital
into Spain's banks, which would mark a significant acceleration
of EU rescue efforts. But there was no direct mention of Spain
in the communique or any indication of action leaders would take
to combat the financial stresses.
GERMANY SOFTENING ON AUSTERITY
There already were signs of a softening in Germany's
austerity stance as the meeting began.
Germany's largest industrial union, IG Metall, struck its
biggest pay deal in 20 years early on Saturday. The 4.3 percent
pay increase, more than double Germany's inflation rate, will
boost worker buying power in the euro zone's richest nation and
lift consumption. That is something the United States has urged
as a means to bolster overall growth throughout the world's
second largest economic region.
In the G8 group photo outside the presidential log cabin,
Obama also sought balance. He stood with the leaders of Europe's
two largest powers - France and Germany - to his right and his
left respectively.
G8 leaders also raised pressure on Iran over its nuclear
program, which they suspect has military objectives, by
committing to a common approach. They pledged to implement
sanctions fully against Tehran and indicated they would act
together to lower oil prices if needed.
"Our hope is that we can resolve this issue in a peaceful
fashion that respects Iran's sovereignty and its rights in the
international community, but also recognizes its
responsibilities," Obama told reporters.
The Camp David summit kicked off four days of intensive
diplomacy that will test world leaders' ability to quell unease
over the threat of another financial meltdown as well as plans
to wind down the unpopular war in Afghanistan.
After the Camp David talks, Obama and several of the G8
leaders headed to his home town of Chicago where he will host a
two-day NATO meeting at which the Afghanistan war will be the
central topic.