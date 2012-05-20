* G8 favors boosting growth to balance austerity
* Obama reminds European leaders of high stakes in crisis
* G8 monitoring oil prices closely, ready to act
By Jeff Mason and Laura MacInnis
CAMP DAVID, Md., May 19 World leaders backed
keeping Greece in the euro zone on Saturday and vowed to take
all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while
revitalizing a global economy increasingly threatened by
Europe's debt crisis.
A summit of the G8 leading industrialized nations came down
solidly in favor of a push to balance European austerity - an
approach long driven by German Chancellor Angela Merkel - with a
new dose of U.S.-style stimulus seen as vital to healing ailing
euro-zone economies. But it was clear that divisions remained.
"We commit to take all necessary steps to strengthen and
reinvigorate our economies and combat financial stresses,
recognizing that the right measures are not the same for each of
us," the leaders said in a joint statement issued at their
meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.
The overarching message from the summit hosted by President
Barack Obama reflected his own concerns that the euro-zone
contagion, which threatens the future of Europe's 17-country
single currency bloc, could hurt the fragile U.S. recovery and
his re-election chances in November.
With Greece's political and economic upheaval high on the
summit's agenda and stoking concerns over instability in Spain
and Italy, Group of Eight leaders sought to calm the situation.
In the first line of their final economic communique, they
essentially endorsed calls to broaden Europe's focus beyond
German-backed fiscal belt-tightening, calling it "our
imperative" to promote growth and job creation.
Anxious to quell investor fears, the G8 said: "We reaffirm
our interest in Greece remaining in the euro zone while
respecting its commitments." But leaders offered no specific
prescription for extracting Athens from its worsening crisis.
It was unusual for the often-bland G8 communique to single
out a relatively small nation. But fears that a political
stalemate in Greece would lead to its departure from Europe's
monetary union at unknown costs to the financial system and
global economic stability have spooked markets.
Greek voters this month toppled a government that had agreed
to painfully austere terms of an international bailout plan, and
uncertainty hangs over the next election set for June 17.
Spain too has roiled markets by revealing huge bad loans in
its banking system as it struggles to rein in its budget while
facing recession.
Merkel, increasingly isolated by a French-led push for a
more growth-oriented approach, sought to play down the
differences, saying: "Solid finances and growth belong
inseparably together and should not be put into contrast."
Obama, who has pressed Europe for more growth-boosting
measures like those he pursued at home, used his closing
statement to remind euro-zone leaders that the stakes were high
and there could be "enormous" costs if they failed.
"Growth and jobs must be our top priority," he said,
reaffirming that Europe has the capacity to meet the challenge.
Marc Chandler, currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman, said: "It is significant that a group as weighty as
the G8 backs Greece and reinforces the idea that Europe needs a
strong union. It strengthens its hand."
In another move to shore up shaky global growth, the G8
leaders said they would monitor oil markets closely and stand
ready to seek an increase in supplies if needed. While crude oil
prices have declined by 10 percent over the past month, the
threat of tighter sanctions on Iran loom next month.
The G8 said the global economic recovery shows promising
signs but "significant headwinds persist."
CASUAL SETTING, TENSE ISSUES
The mountain cabins at Camp David where a shirt-sleeved Obama
hosted the G8 leaders contrasted with recent tense meetings in
European capitals about a sovereign debt crisis that just keeps
getting worse.
The economic communique endorsed a recent political shift
away from the budget-cutting austerity that has been championed
by Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron as the route
to prosperity.
Instead it recognized a need to combine budgetary discipline
with a growth strategy. This strengthens the hand of newly
elected socialist French President Francois Hollande before a
crucial European Union dinner on Wednesday to discuss growth.
The G8 said it had "an interest" in specific measures from
Europe, signaling it wants concrete steps from a dinner meeting
of European Union leaders later this week and an EU summit in
June.
Cameron, after an early morning gym workout with Obama, said
he detected a "growing sense of urgency that action needs to be
taken" on the euro zone crisis. London relies heavily on
international finance and banking instability would strike a
fresh blow to an economy already in recession.
"Contingency plans need to be put in place and the
strengthening of banks, governance, firewalls - all of those
things need to take place very fast," he told reporters.
European leaders seemed keen to stress that they would stand
firm in protecting their banks, after news of escalating bad
loans raised the specter that rescuing Spain's banks would crash
the euro zone's fourth largest economy.
Hollande suggested using European funds to inject capital
into Spain's banks, which would mark a significant acceleration
of EU rescue efforts. But there was no direct mention of Spain
in the communique or any indication of action leaders would take
to combat the financial stresses.
GERMANY SOFTENING ON AUSTERITY
Obama and Merkel, on opposite sides of the
growth-versus-austerity debate almost since the U.S. president
took office in 2009, discussed what one White House aide called
an "emerging consensus" in one-on-one talks after the Camp David
summit.
There already had been signs of a softening in Germany's
austerity stance as the G8 meetings began.
Germany's largest industrial union, IG Metall, struck its
biggest pay deal in 20 years early on Saturday. The 4.3 percent
pay increase, more than double Germany's inflation rate, will
boost worker buying power in the euro zone's richest nation and
lift consumption. That is something the United States has urged
as a means to bolster overall growth throughout the world's
second largest economic region.
G8 leaders also raised pressure on Iran over its nuclear
program, which they suspect has military objectives, by
committing to a common approach. They pledged to implement
sanctions fully against Tehran and indicated they would act
together to lower oil prices if needed.
"Our hope is that we can resolve this issue in a peaceful
fashion that respects Iran's sovereignty and its rights in the
international community, but also recognizes its
responsibilities," Obama told reporters.
The Camp David summit kicked off four days of intensive
diplomacy that will test world leaders' ability to quell unease
over the threat of another financial meltdown as well as plans
to wind down the unpopular war in Afghanistan.
After the Camp David talks, Obama and several of the G8
leaders headed to his home town of Chicago where he will host a
two-day NATO meeting at which the Afghanistan war will be the
central topic.