By Andreas Rinke
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 20 There are weeks in the political
life of Angela Merkel that were surely more pleasant than the
last one.
Last Sunday, the German chancellor's party suffered a big
loss in the regional election of North Rhine-Westphalia. On
Wednesday, she sacked one of her cabinet ministers, a rare move
for her, after he led the party to the election defeat.
On Saturday, she looked isolated with her insistence on
fiscal austerity - also known as "consolidation" -for the ailing
euro zone at the G8 summit hosted by President Barack Obama at
Camp David in Maryland.
And she might have been upstaged by the new man at the top
table, French President Francois Hollande, who defeated her
close ally, Nicholas Sarkozy, just weeks ago and ended the
so-called "Merkozy" era in Europe.
To top off an already long list of unpleasant events, the
German football club Bayern Munich lost the Champions League
final against Chelsea from London on penalties, a match Merkel
watched on the G8 summit sidelines.
Pundits may view this week as the first chapter of decline
not only for the mightiest woman in Europe, but also for the
German way of managing Europe's debt crisis in recent years.
A grand coalition of leaders including President Barack
Obama, Hollande, Italy's Mario Monti and Spain's Mariano Rajoy
want to press her into a more flexible approach to buttress
Spanish banks, tackle the Italian deficit and save a rapidly
crumbling Greece.
But Merkel and her allies have quite a different view. The
stress on "growth" as well as spending restraint is something
she has been pushing for weeks, they say. Ultimately, cold
fiscal realities could bring Hollande and his allies back down
to earth.
"It is a great success, that all agree now that we should
have both growth and fiscal consolidation", Merkel stressed on
Saturday with a look of satisfaction.
"Merkel pushes through fiscal consolidation", the popular
German Internet site "Spiegel online" said after the G8-summit.
The chancellor fiercely denies being isolated around the
table of leaders at the U.S. presidential retreat.
She did get an endorsement from British Prime Minister
David Cameron, and other leaders praised her emphasis on fiscal
rectitude.
"I think the German chancellor is absolutely right that
every country needs to have in place strong plans for dealing
with their deficits," Cameron told the BBC. "Growth and
austerity aren't alternatives. You need a deficit reduction plan
in order to get growth."
GROWTH PAINS
Hollande told reporters he "didn't feel" Merkel was
isolated. But her name was conspicuously absent when he said:
"It's true that growth was widely discussed and desired not just
by myself, President Obama, but others like Mario Monti."
Since the chancellor noticed her policy approach was
increasingly attacked domestically and abroad as a cold
"austerity policy," she has chosen to use the words "growth" and
"employment" much more often in public. She also stresses that
it was she who pressed the EU-partners in 2011 to adopt a "euro
plus pact" on competitiveness and growth.
But the harsh public reaction only changes the wording, not
so much the policy.
One reason is that Merkel has got something most of the
critics don't have - a successful economic model. Germany boasts
strong economic growth that has mounting weight in the European
Union and an industrial sector now exporting more to countries
outside the euro zone than to those within.
"Both Obama and Hollande know very well that the Western
democracies simply don't have the resources anymore for a
spending policy", a German government source said.
In Berlin, there is a certain conviction that Hollande will
quickly wake up to reality and the limited room for maneuver,
especially after parliamentary elections in June. In Merkel's
view, that should bring a more balanced approach.
As Merkel found out last year, the financial markets and the
rating agencies can be her best friends in pushing for solid
fiscal policy. Any dreams of a spending spree in a euro-zone
country will be met by higher spreads.
Even if she was at times left standing alone at Camp David,
Merkel did have the company of Obama, Cameron and others as she
watched the loss of Bayern Munich in one of the cabins. "There
was trash talk - and sympathy for Chancellor Merkel," the White
House told reporters.