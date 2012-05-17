WASHINGTON May 17 Leaders at this weekend's G8 summit will discuss pressures on global oil markets and options they could take in response, a top White House official said on Thursday, declining to specify whether a release of strategic reserves would be on the table.

"There will be a broad discussion," Tom Donilon, President Barack Obama's top security aide, told reporters ahead of the Friday-Saturday meetings the United States is hosting at Camp David, Maryland.

"I'm sure that the leaders will discuss the range of options that they might have before them," Donilon said. (Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Vicki Allen)