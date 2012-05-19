CAMP David., Md May 19 The Group of Eight
leaders are committed to keeping global oil markets supplied as
sanctions on Iran's crude supply take force, but did not discuss
a specific trigger that would prompt action, a U.S. official
said on Saturday.
Michael Froman, a senior White House aide, told reporters
that although oil prices have been declining in recent weeks,
they remain high. He said a joint energy statement released by
the G8 reflected unity on the issue and a readiness to ask the
International Energy Agency to take steps to ensure the oil
market remains healthy if there are further strains.