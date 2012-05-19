CAMP DAVID, Md. May 19 G8 leaders said Saturday
it is their "imperative" to promote growth and jobs to
reinvigorate the global economy, and gave their backing to
Greece remaining in the euro zone.
"We agree on the importance of a strong and cohesive
Eurozone for global stability and recovery, and we affirm our
interest in Greece remaining in the Eurozone while respecting
its commitments," the leaders said in a statement after meeting
at this presidential retreat.
G8 leaders also committed to "take all necessary steps to
strengthen and reinvigorate our economies and combat financial
stresses" amid growing concerns over the health of Europe's
banks.
And they emphasized the need for ailing euro zone economies
to stick to fiscal responsibility, even as European citizens are
showing increasing impatience with austerity measures championed
most strongly by Germany.
"We commit to fiscal responsibility and, in this context, we
support sound and sustainable fiscal consolidation policies that
take into account countries' evolving economic conditions and
underpin confidence and economic recovery," they said.
G8 member countries are the United States, United Kingdom,
France, Italy, Germany, Canada, Japan and Russia.