CAMP ROUND MEADOW, Md. May 19 U.S. President
Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron resorted
to a spot of treadmill diplomacy to tackle the world's problems
on Saturday, sweating over the euro zone debt crisis while
working out at the gym.
Obama chose an unusual spot for an early-morning bilateral
meeting with Cameron on the sidelines of a summit of the Group
of Eight major economies at the U.S. presidential retreat at
Camp David, Maryland.
Obama called for Cameron at his cabin at 7.15 a.m., before
the main meetings started.
"They went to the gym, they walked down there together, had
a chat on the way down there and on the way back and had quite a
long chat while they were there on the treadmills," a British
official said, saying their 35-minute discussion focused on the
euro zone debt crisis.
A White House official confirmed the two leaders held talks
in the gym, but officials were coy about which leader was the
most energetic.