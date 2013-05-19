LONDON May 20 Britain called upon its overseas
territories to "get their house in order" over the sharing of
tax information on Monday as the UK looks to lead a global fight
against tax evasion ahead of a meeting of the world's wealthiest
states.
Britain is using its presidency of the Group of Eight (G8)
leading economies, which holds its annual summit on June 17-18,
to push for a global clampdown on complex arrangements used to
disguise wealth and minimise tax payments.
Prime Minister David Cameron wrote to leaders of Britain's
offshore territories and other self-governing regions, urging
them to sign up to international protocols on information
exchange, and improve their transparency.
"With one month to go, this is the critical moment to get
our own houses in order," Cameron said. "I respect your right to
be lower tax jurisdictions ... But lower taxes are only
sustainable if what is owed is actually paid."
The Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and other British
overseas territories have become major international financial
centres thanks to low taxation, light-touch regulation and
limited requirements for those who invest there to disclose
information about their affairs.
Big businesses say they use such jurisdictions to help avoid
double taxation on international trade, but critics say the
territories help companies to avoid paying tax on their profits
and to facilitate money laundering and tax evasion on the part
of rich individuals.
Some of the 10 countries that received the letter were
identified by British tax authorities this month as home to
complex tax arrangements.
Cameron asked all the letter's recipients to sign up to the
Multilateral Convention on Mutual Assistance - a protocol
developed by the Council of Europe and the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development that facilitates
cooperation between states on tax matters.
In addition, Cameron said the territories needed to produce
an action plan on how to improve their transparency with respect
to ownership of assets and companies.
"Put simply, that means we need to know who really owns and
controls each and every company," he said.
Such steps would make the territories less attractive
locations for hiding stolen assets or evading taxes, but are
unlikely to affect the kind of shifting of corporate profits
that has angered British lawmakers and the public, since this
rarely involves hiding beneficial ownership.
In early May, Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands,
Montserrat and the Turks and Caicos Islands joined the Caymans
and Gibraltar in agreeing to provide Britain, France, Germany,
Italy and Spain with details of bank accounts held by their
citizens in the territories.
The territories receiving the letter were Bermuda, the
British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Anguilla,
Montserrat, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Jersey, Guernsey and
the Isle of Man.