By William Schomberg and Jeff Mason
ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland, June 18 The
world's rich economies said they would take a tougher stance on
fighting money laundering and tax evasion but promised little in
the way of specific new action at the end of a two-day summit
on Tuesday.
The Group of Eight leaders signed up for a string of aims
including improved transparency about who owns shell companies
and more information-sharing between tax authorities.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has sought to clamp
down on secret flows of money, making it a centrepiece of his
presidency of the G8 this year.
But the communique did not contain a firm pledge to create
registers of the "beneficial" - or true - owners of companies
that would be available to tax authorities and law enforcement.
That was something Britain committed to on Saturday and
campaigners had hoped other G8 countries would follow suit.
"If all of these promises become reality, this could have an
enormous impact on tackling one of the greatest scandals of our
time. But there is a long way to go," said Murray Worthy, tax
campaigner at the British anti-poverty charity War on Want.
Campaigners say illicit money flows out of developing
countries are double the amount of development aid going in.
Under pressure from austerity-weary voters, lawmakers have
focused increasingly on tax dodges. More than 50 countries have
agreed to a new protocol on tax data sharing since 2011.
Cameron said his proposal that firms report profits on a
country-by-country basis could help expose corporate profit
shifting into low-tax states.
U.S. Senator Carl Levin, a long-time critic of such
activities, welcomed the proposal. Business groups said they
could support it providing the amount of information they were
forced to give authorities was not too detailed.
ACTION PLANS
The G8 leaders, meeting in Northern Ireland, said their
governments would draw up action plans for collecting and
sharing information on who really owns companies, making it
harder to set up Russian-doll type structures.
The United States pledged to keep on pressing for
legislation to cut down on the criminal use of shell companies.
"The credibility of this depends on the ability of the White
House to advance legislation," said Gavin Hayman, director of
campaigns at anti-corruption group Global Witness.
The United States pointed out it was planning to require
banks to understand who their customers actually are and provide
information for law enforcement and tax authorities.
A frequent critic of tax havens, the United States has come
under fire from campaigners for the low transparency
requirements around ownership of corporate entities registered
in some U.S. states such as Delaware.
COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY
Tax campaigners had called for companies to be forced to
make public their profits, revenues and tax payments for every
country where they operate. That could deter accountants from
building contrived arrangements to keep tax low.
Business groups remained against such a move.
"We continue to have real doubts about the utility of any
rules requiring the release of vast amounts of raw data to the
public," Andrew Wilson, UK Director of the International Chamber
of Commerce said in a statement.
The G8 leaders also called on the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD), which advises rich nations
on economic policies, to come up with a way that could require
multinational corporations to report profits and tax payments to
authorities on a country-by-country basis
Some developing nations complain they struggle to get
information about companies' operations in other countries, so
the measure could help them cut profit shifting.
The OECD is working on a broader prorgamme to tackle tax
avoidance under the auspices of the Group of 20 comprising the
leading developed and developing economies. It is due to submit
a report with recommendations to a G20 meeting next month.