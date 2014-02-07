Gaana.com, a music streaming service from the house of Times Internet, has acquired the independent music portal Musicfellas.com. With this acquisition, Gaana.com will have access to Musicfellas's music by 700 independent artists and would add to its existing mainstream music catalogue.

Musicfellas will be shut as an independent site and its catalogue will move to Gaana.com after permission from the musicians for the same.

The founders of Musicfellas, Mayank Jain, Gaurav Shahlot and Shubhranshu Jain along with their entire team will join Gaana.

Mayank Jain, CEO, Musicfellas.com, will take the role of a developer evangelist at Gaana, helping developers build similar music apps for the website.

"Acquiring the team and product will help us to be at the forefront of online music broadcasting business in India, particularly on mobile. We are looking forward to build a large suite of applications on Gaana platform and thus expand the developer ecosystem around our product," said Pawan Agarwal, business head, Gaana.com.

Gaana had recently upgraded its mobile apps with new design, radio stations and social discovery features.

Musicfellas was previously funded by TLabs, a technology accelerator and seed investment organisation run by Times Internet, when it launched in mid-2012.

Gaana competes with the likes of Saavn and Dhingana, both VC-backed firms.

For Times Internet, which has been active in investing in the tech space, this is the second acquisition and comes a little over a year after it snapped men's lifestyle digital media property MensXP.

-- Copyright 2013 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.