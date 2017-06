Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee gestures during a news conference in New Delhi May 27, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

MUMBAI The rupee strengthened against the dollar, while stocks cut losses after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee announced amendments to a series of controversial GAAR provisions on taxation for foreign investors, including deferring any implementation by a year.

The Sensex was down 0.5 percent, cutting losses of nearly 1 percent before the announcement.

The rupee was trading at 53.01 to the dollar, strengthening from 53.20 before the announcement.

