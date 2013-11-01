By Neal Gabler
Nov 1 Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who
revealed National Security Agency surveillance leaks from former
intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, dueled this week with
former New York Times executive editor Bill Keller over
objectivity in journalism. Keller argued that impartiality
forces a journalist to test all assumptions. Greenwald, however,
countered that impartiality didn't test assumptions as much as
confer authority to each of them. He explained that his new
reporting venture, a website funded by eBay co-founder Pierre
Omidyar, would treat official pronouncements with skepticism.
But while this argument has been taking up a lot of the
journalistic oxygen, Paul Thornton, head of the Los Angeles
Times letters to the editor section, weighed in recently with a
potentially more significant position. Thornton held brief for
neither impartiality nor skepticism, but rather for a belief
that facts matter - that they can lead to conclusions whether
you happen to like those conclusions or not.
Thornton admitted that in his section, he does not run
letters claiming there is no human source to global climate
warming. Why don't they run? Because, according to Thornton,
"Saying 'There's no sign humans have caused climate change' is
not stating an opinion, it's asserting a factual inaccuracy."
It should have been the journalistic shot heard 'round the
world, except not many people seem to have heard it. Get this:
An editor at a major American newspaper had the temerity to say
that on some issues there is such a thing as scientifically
verifiable truth. In doing so, he challenged what may be the
dominant force in American journalism over the past 30 years -
not bias, but that standby of certain university English
departments, deconstructionism, which insists there is no such
thing as an immutable fact.
An editor championing truth over opinions shouldn't be an
earthquake. But it is. Journalistic extremes have long
disregarded fact for ideology. However the bulwarks of American
journalism - our mainstream newspapers, websites, magazines, and
network news broadcasts - have opted for another principle:
Every opinion, no matter how uninformed, deserves equal weight -
and journalists dare not come down on one side or the other. It
makes balance the new objectivity.
This careful balancing act is now so commonplace that we
hardly recognize it. Most anyone watching the evening network
news during the government shutdown, for example, saw
man-on-the-street interviews of first one person blaming the
Republicans for the fiasco (for which they did bear the greatest
responsibility), followed by another person blaming the
Democrats, followed by a third blaming everyone in government.
That has become standard journalistic practice in mainstream
media outlets.
A large reason for the "on-the-one-hand," "on-the-other"
reporting has been the success of conservatives in creating the
shibboleth of a "liberal" media and then working the refs in
that media to bend over backward to prove it isn't true. No one,
not least of all liberal editors, wants to be considered
one-sided.
But the roots for this go back more than a century, when the
journalistic extremists of the yellow press era, William
Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer, controlled American
newspapers. Progressives decided to fight back against these
press lords' sensationalistic, propagandistic papers that traded
in scandal and used their pages to promote pet causes -- most
famously, Hearst's desire to provoke a Spanish-American war. The
Progressives called for a new, professionalized journalism, in
which reporters wouldn't be advocates who took sides so much as
observers who collected facts.
In theory, it was a great idea to upgrade our reporting and
hoist it from the muck. But it came with a flaw. Fact and
neutrality do not always cohabitate comfortably. In fact, they
seldom do - especially in a highly-charged political
environment. Facts have consequences, and they can undermine
opinions that have no factual basis. That's why some journalists
ignore them in the first place.
Climate change is a perfect example. You can say that humans
aren't responsible for climate change, as most conservatives do
- but you would be factually wrong.
You can say, again as many conservatives have, that
Obamacare is a gigantic failure. But you would again be
factually wrong too, since it hasn't been implemented yet. (This
isn't to say that it might not be a failure, only that there are
no facts to support its being a failure now.) You could also say
that the minimum wage costs jobs, but you would be factually
wrong since most major economists have proven otherwise.
As it turned out, it was a very short distance from
so-called objectivity, in which one might be forced to take
sides by the facts, to balance, in which one avoided taking
sides by presenting the arguments for each.
But there was another force at play here, a deep cultural
force that wasn't conservative. In fact, it was left-wing. And
it wasn't denying bias - in fact, it denied that there could be
anything that wasn't tainted with bias.
That force was deconstructionism, and it connected with
conservatism and with the old progressive principle of
objectivity to create the toothless, spineless journalism we now
have.
Deconstructionism is a philosophical idea that denies fact
or truth has an absolute meaning. Instead, these draw their
meaning from the social and cultural context. Take any book:
What does it mean? A deconstructionist might say that the answer
is entirely dependent on when it is read, where it is read and
who is reading it - which would make the idea of meaning
irrelevant. There is no central essence, no hierarchy of value.
To put it bluntly: We just made everything up.
This theory became all the rage in university English
departments back in the 1970s and 1980s - when the ideas of
objective fact and verifiable truth in texts were themselves
under left-wing siege as handmaidens of the prevailing bourgeois
order.
But whatever impact deconstructionism may have had on
university literature departments, its deepest influence may
have been on journalism. That is where the idea of "no truth"
meshed with the idea of "no advocacy."
In a world where everything was biased, there was no
possible way to pull apart fact from fiction or truth from lie -
so journalists just decided to report everything so long as
there was no ascribed value to anything. It was a hyper form of
democracy - a democracy in which every statement is just as good
as any other statement.
So when an editor says that there are facts and there is
such a thing as truth, he is pushing back against at least 30
years of journalism and as many years of critical theory. In
effect, he is taking on the culture. No one yet seems to have
followed Thornton's lead, but if the news media did, it would
reshape our journalistic environment into one in which expertise
matters, facts are verifiable, and opinions must be supported in
order to be aired. It is easy to blame politics for all our
woes. But the blame should rest equally on media outlets that
are too afraid to state what the facts make obvious.
We have Thornton to thank for pointing that out.