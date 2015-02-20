(Neal Gabler is the author of "An Empire of Their Own: How the
Jews Invented Hollywood" and "Life: The Movie: How Entertainment
Conquered Reality." The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Neal Gabler
Feb 20 According to Hollywood cognoscenti, this
year's Best Picture Oscar on Sunday may come down to "Birdman"
or "Boyhood," which couldn't be more appropriate. Not in a long
time has an Oscar race - and two pictures - so clearly defined
the state of the American film industry and the tensions that
rend it when it gets outside its commercial comfort zone. Think
of the contest as head versus heart, or as art versus
artlessness.
Critic Richard Schickel once said Hollywood made movies for
two reasons: to appease teenagers who fill the industry's
coffers, and to win prizes, which fills the industry's ego. Only
on the rarest of occasions does a film do both.
What Schickel didn't say is that not all prizewinners are
created equal and that you can reward different impulses. It
matters what film the industry rewards because the choice is a
reflection on both the academy and the filmmaker. The Oscar may
be Hollywood's best opportunity to project its best image to the
world. You don't want to blow it.
That's where the divisions arise. Though we generally think
of Hollywood as the source of middle-brow entertainment, it
doesn't necessarily want to think of itself that way - or have
you think of it that way, either. At least not at Oscar time. In
fact, there is a growing contingent of folks in Hollywood who
seem to pride themselves on being brainy. They want to make
films that have something profound to say about the human
condition, that are grown up - that provoke the mind, not just
the emotions.
In the good old days, this meant movies about social issues.
Make a film about race relations or the Holocaust, and you were
almost sure to get yourself a nomination, if not the big prize
itself. But there was a kind of simplicity in that - "Selma" may
have suffered for it - and Hollywood is moving past this. Today,
the intellectual contingent thinks of movies as high-art, and
views high art as being complex and demanding, not just or even
socially engaged.
This year, the intellectuals' picture is "Birdman," about a
tormented onetime movie action hero seeking redemption in a
Broadway drama, that no one would claim is exactly a
pulse-racing entertainment. So why do they love it? Critic Mark
Harris makes a convincing case in "Grantland" that the reason
Hollywood is so smitten by "Birdman" is that, like recent Best
Picture predecessors "The Artist" and "Argo," it is a film about
film - that flatters the industry on its importance or
self-importance. This is a movie about moviemakers.
Maybe so. But it is not only a movie about the movie
industry. It is a movie about the industry's pretensions to art
- a kind of intellectual Mobius strip of a movie in which the
characters dismiss Hollywood's comic-book movies in favor of
"serious work." Though it seems oblivious to its own
pretentiousness, "Birdman" is, if nothing else, a very serious
movie that treats our ordinary movie-going pleasures as if they
were a disease. Indeed, it is a chronicle of how to conquer that
disease.
There is, however, another contingent in Hollywood, a large
group of folks who are more interested in displaying their
emotions. Their movie is "Boyhood," which follows 12 years in
the life of a youngster in Texas. It functions as the
anti-"Birdman." No, "Boyhood" doesn't plug into teenage movie
conventions. There is no comic-book superhero, much less the
three-act structure considered essential for commercial movies.
In fact, it had a hard time finding a distributor.
But "Boyhood" is definitely a film of the heart, not the
head. It is so devoid of pretentions that it almost seems as if
it is about nothing. Its virtue, critics have attested, is that
it unspools like real life - full of tiny moments rather than
big ones.
By no means is it the sort of film that "Birdman" reviles.
But it is not the sort of film that "Birdman's" protagonist,
Riggan Thomson, would be likely to make to prove his artistic
bona fides, either. It is not a big-issue, high-art movie.
So there it is - Hollywood's two new primal tendencies
squaring off: the brainiacs against the big hearts, those
trumpeting their capacity to think against those trumpeting
their capacity to feel.
You could call this a matter of two different aesthetics,
except that it isn't just about two divergent approaches to art,
or even life. It is also about two divergent approaches to
personal image - which counts a great deal in Hollywood. If
"Birdman" wins, it could signal the victory of a new group that
wants to show the world that the movie industry is much smarter
than its detractors give it credit for - one that can even see
its own shortcomings. If "Boyhood" wins, it will be a victory
for some of those traditionalists who think of art as an
emotional enterprise and want to show the world that they are
much more emotionally connected than they are given credit for.
In either case, Hollywood is saying that it knows the
difference between the movies it makes to get rich and the
movies it makes to be proud.
That's the big question for Oscar handicappers: Does
Hollywood want to be seen as arty or as artless? Which of these
the industry chooses will not only tell us the winner - unless
"The Grand Budapest Hotel" manages to sneak in - but it will
tell us, whither Hollywood.
(Neal Gabler)