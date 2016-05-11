(Neal Gabler is the author of "An Empire of Their Own: How the
Jews Invented Hollywood" and "Life: The Movie: How Entertainment
Conquered Reality." He's working on a biography of Senator Ted
Kennedy. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Neal Gabler
May 11 Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican
presidential nominee, is being hailed as a "populist."
But Trump is no ordinary political populist -- one of those
folks who rail against economic inequality. He has managed to do
something no other populist has: Trump grafted the populism of
popular culture (where it has been extremely popular) onto
politics (where it has not).
That might just be the secret to his success.
American popular culture emerged at the time of President
Andrew Jackson. The public jammed a thumb in the eye of elitist
culture -- and that thumb has been there ever since. Populism
arose in the cultural, rather than the political, arena in part
because democratic yearnings were much harder to exercise in
politics, where despite all the American professions of
egalitarianism, the moneyed class still held sway. Ordinary
Americans took their power where they could.
The high-brow explanation for much of popular culture --
from the success of trashy novels in the 1830s to the high
ratings of trashy TV programs in the 2010s -- is that most
people aren't very smart or sophisticated. Essentially, the
public likes garbage because it doesn't know any better.
Another less condescending explanation is that the public
favors these sorts of down-market entertainments specifically
because elitists disfavor them. Like the teenager who cranks up
his rap music because he knows his parents disapprove.
In a way, that is one engine for all of American popular
culture. The more the elitists disapproved, the more the hoi
polloi embraced their reputed trash. Popular culture was always
outlaw culture.
This wasn't only a matter of style. It was substance. So
much of American popular culture is about populism -- about
blowing up or at the very least needling elitist culture. It is
always the outsider against the powers-that-be -- whether it is
Charlie Chaplin or Madonna or Tupac or Bill Murray or NWA or
Melissa McCarthy. That is the key to its appeal.
Popular culture gives the public the vicarious charge of
tearing down the people trying to lord it over them. If you need
a paradigm, just think of the Marx Brothers creating chaos in "A
Night at the Opera."
Trump, like Groucho, is a disruptive force. Groucho took on
the pompous, the elitist, the self-satisfied and the oblivious
(poor Margaret Dumont). He created chaos where his social
betters held sway.
American politics is something else again. Of course, there
have been populists who claim to be tribunes for the wider
public. Most notable, perhaps, William Jennings Bryan, the
three-time Democratic presidential nominee (in 1896, 1900 and
1908). And, not incidentally, a three-time loser.
Indeed, aside from Jackson, to whom Trump is often compared,
America has never had a populist president. Populists just don't
get presidential traction.
The failure of national populism is partly because the
elites served as gatekeepers of the U.S. political process,
something Trump has now circumvented. But it is also the result
of something deeper in the American psyche.
U.S. politics have been less about class warfare than class
aspiration. Republicans and Democrats alike offer the promise of
fluid social mobility. People don't envy the rich and powerful
as much as hope to become rich and powerful. The American Dream
is all about emulation: Anyone can make it if they work hard
like all these rich people reputedly did.
Success through hard work is bipartisan, bedrock
Americanism. But Republicans have been especially adept at
pushing the idea of emulation. That is why populism seldom wins.
Because emulation cancels it out. They are mutually exclusive
models of how to succeed.
Trump, as a self-proclaimed billionaire, certainly hasn't
abandoned the politics of emulation. It is alive and well in his
campaign. He even makes a point of pushing it aggressively: his
buildings, his golf courses, his private plane, his super-model
wife. These are the spoils of American winners.
For Trump, though, these things are certification of his
credibility -- not sources of his appeal. When supporters talk
about why they love Trump, it's not because he is a billionaire.
They say it's because he says what he thinks, without
calculation or politesse.
Trump is essentially a bomb thrower in a country that has a
deep and abiding affection for bomb throwers. As long as those
bombs are tossed at elites -- and as long as they are tossed in
popular culture, in novels or movies or TV shows. It is that
vicarious disruption most Americans hanker for, not actual
destruction. We are conservative that way.
But the real reason that the politics of emulation isn't
working the way it once did (and one reason the GOP
establishment failed this year) is that Americans have
increasingly lost faith in the premise. Social mobility is
immobile. Wages have stagnated for decades. Now, surveys show
that the holy American Dream is losing its hold. The public is
beginning to feel that the only way it can have a fortune is if
they win Powerball.
Trump seems to have understood this. He arose not from
politics but from popular culture -- the richest soil of
populism. He made his reputation on TV as a potentate, both by
bragging on talk shows that no one could possibly outwit him or
overpower him (he was the master of "The Art of the Deal"), and
by telling opportunists that they were fired.
Trump was always the 800-pound gorilla. But, and here is the
important thing, he did it with a plebeian, nihilistic touch.
The very touch that so many of his critics bemoan.
There are no niceties with Trump. Populists in popular
culture are like that. They don't see themselves as appeasing.
They don't even see themselves as winning, though Trump makes a
big show of that. They see themselves as destroying the
establishment.
In some ways, Trump is the Michael Bay candidate. Like Bay,
the movie director who specializes in mass destruction with his
"Transformer" series, Trump clearly likes to blow things up. He
has certainly blown up the Republican Party, and maybe U.S.
political discourse along with it.
With his combination of strongman bluster and impolitic
common-man appeal, he is an authoritarian populist, an oxymoron
if ever there was one. But he may have the greater distinction
of being another oxymoron: an elitist nihilist.
In the end, Trump probably won't turn out to be another
Jackson. Less a politician than a character out of a movie, he
is more likely to turn out to be a brow-furrowed, nasty Groucho
Marx -- with the American establishment standing in for the
opera.
(Neal Gabler)