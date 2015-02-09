(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Neal Gabler
Feb 9 Brian Williams, the flailing NBC News
anchor, has dug himself into a hole. NBC has opened an internal
investigation into his repeated false claims over the years that
he was shot at during a 2003 helicopter ride when covering the
war in Iraq. Now Williams, who has suspended himself, is
apologizing, by saying he conflated a helicopter that was shot
at with his own, which wasn't. That is a tough hole to climb out
of. Whether he can do it is likely to depend on whether the
public sees him as a journalist or as a celebrity.
The public generally cuts celebrities a break when they
misbehave because we are all engaged in a kind of narrative
collaboration with celebrities - and cutting them breaks is part
of the deal. Celebrities give us their lives, and we raise them
up, tear them down and raise them up again.
This is actually a form of intimacy - a way of documenting
our connection to celebrity. But it is also a way of documenting
their dependence on us. By making them and breaking them, we
show that our collaboration is our power.
As a news anchor, Williams is a celebrity. But he is not
quite like other celebrities. That is because he is also a
journalist, and we place journalists in a different strata of
celebrity. Journalists are regarded as authoritative. They
convey the truth. We even have expectations of their behavior
and demeanor, which is supposed to be dignified.
We are supposed to trust them, and we generally do. In fact,
ironic as it may now sound, NBC has been running an ad that
touts Williams' trustworthiness.
It follows that when journalists lose the public trust, they
lose us - and there are typically no second acts for them. Think
of Dan Rather, who lost trust for using unverified documents
questioning President George W. Bush's National Guard service
during the Vietnam War. Rather lost the CBS News anchor chair
and has been consigned to cable ever since. Or CBS correspondent
Lara Logan, who peddled a bogus report on Benghazi, and who has
lost her luster. Having a bit of trust for a journalist is like
the pope being a little bit Catholic. It doesn't parse.
But Williams isn't a typical journalist. He had actively
cultivated a very different kind of persona from that of the
oracle favored by his anchor forebears. You could call it "The
Tim Russert Syndrome."
Russert, the late host of NBC's "Meet the Press" who died
suddenly in 2008, went to great lengths to show that he was an
Everyman and not a multi-millionaire TV personality. His
Buffalo, New York, upbringing, his constant invocation of his
working-class father "Big Russ," his own girth and blue-collar
style all fed the idea that he was one of us.
If we trusted him, it wasn't because of his journalistic
bona fides. It was because he was a big, bearish, down-to-earth,
regular Joe with whom we could identify.
Russert was considered a deity at NBC, and he became a model
for other reporters there, including Williams. Though attractive
and always sharply dressed, Williams is no Peter Jennings or Tom
Brokaw - or even Rather. Like Russert, he was keen to develop a
persona as an accessible fellow and regular Joe.
Williams hosted "Saturday Night Live," he slow jammed the
news on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," appeared on
"The Daily Show" and "Late Show with David Letterman." He poked
fun at himself and the whole stiff anchorman aura. He invoked
his New Jersey roots. He even did a feature on his parents, two
salts of the earth, which could have been ripped right out of
the Russert playbook.
And, like Russert, if we trusted Williams, it was because we
felt he was honest and decent and just one of the guys - not
necessarily because he was a world-class reporter.
Even his embellishment of his helicopter landing in the
early years of the war in Iraq may not have been completely
about self-aggrandizement, as some critics have accused. It may
have been a strained attempt to be one of the veterans he so
clearly admires - and in whose brotherhood he so wants to be.
He wasn't playing the dashing reporter under fire. He was
playing exactly the opposite - the journalistic grunt who was
saved by an Army grunt. After all, the whole story was
predicated on the bond Williams felt for the sergeant who tended
to his TV crew. They were all one happy family of ordinary
Americans.
That leads to the second act. If his fabulism had just been
journalistic malfeasance - or, more bluntly, lying - Williams
almost certainly wouldn't be accorded one. He would be sullied
forever and would probably follow Rather down the cable rabbit
hole, no matter how much trust he had garnered before the
incident.
But if his tale is perceived by the public as a celebrity's
mistake - a bit of exaggeration either to seem bigger than he
was or smaller than he was - he is likely to get that celebrity
break and forgiveness.
It is a difficult dilemma for him and for NBC, a respected
news organization. Either the public dismisses Williams'
journalistic credentials and saves his career because he is,
really, just a celebrity. Or it holds him to journalistic
standards and expels him because he is a reporter.
Journalist or celebrity - the public will render its
verdict. And give him a second act or not.
