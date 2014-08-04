Man Group, Pandora strength boosts European stocks, French equities rally
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
-- Source link: (on.ft.com/1otptid)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
FRANKFURT, April 20 A Bavarian start-up is developing a five-seat "flying taxi" after successful test flights over Germany of a smaller version of the electric jet, the company said on Thursday.