LIBREVILLE Feb 3 Gabon and mining firm BHP Billiton have reached a deal over the Belinga iron ore concession in Gabon, a government official from the Central African nation's government told Reuters on Friday.

Sosthene Nguema Nguema, a member of Gabonese government delegation in charge of overseeing the Belinga project, said the concession had been removed from China's CMEC as the company, which was awarded the license in 2007, did not have sufficient expertise to mine the resource.

BHP Billiton declined to comment but Nguema said an official agreement would be signed soon, without giving any further details.