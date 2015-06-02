NEW YORK, June 2 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has hired Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential international bond issue, according to market sources.

The African sovereign, rated Ba3/B+/B+, will meet investors in Europe and the United States starting on June 4. The potential bond sale will be denominated in US dollars and have a benchmark size.

Lazard is acting as financial advisor to the sovereign.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)