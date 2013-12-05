LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic expects to raise
USD750m of new cash through its upcoming issue of a 2024
amortising bond, according to one of the lead managers.
Holders of the sovereign's outstanding 8.2% 2017 Eurobond
have delivered approximately USD610m into the new 2024 notes as
a result of the tender and exchange offer the sovereign launched
last week.
Gabon, rated BB-/BB-, set initial yield guidance of 6.5%
area plus or minus 12.5bp on the new issue on Wednesday
.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead
managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to
price on Thursday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)