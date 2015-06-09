BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $1.08
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has begun marketing a US$500m 10-year bond at a yield of 7.25% area, according to a lead manager.
The bond, whose size has been capped, will launch and price later on Tuesday.
Gabon is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the 144A/Reg S deal. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage: