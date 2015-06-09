LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has begun marketing a US$500m 10-year bond at a yield of 7.25% area, according to a lead manager.

The bond, whose size has been capped, will launch and price later on Tuesday.

Gabon is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the 144A/Reg S deal. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)