LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has cut price guidance on its 10-year bond to a yield of 7% area (plus or minus 5bp), according to a lead manager.

That compares with an initial level of 7.25% area announced on Tuesday morning.

The bond, whose size has been capped at US$500m, will launch and price later on Tuesday.

Gabon is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the 144A/Reg S deal. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)