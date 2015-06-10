LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Gabon swatted away the fear stalking the rates markets with a US dollar bond on Tuesday, showing that emerging markets investors still have plenty of cash to deploy in new bond deals.

The sovereign priced a US$500m 10-year note at par to yield 6.95%, 30bp inside initial price thoughts.

The Central African nation took advantage of recent limited supply from emerging markets sovereigns in the dollar market to print a tightly priced deal.

"Pricing a US$500m 10-year in a difficult environment characterized by US Treasury rate and oil volatility sends a strong signal about confidence in our economic policies," Economy and Investment Minister Regis Immongault told IFR in a telephone interview.

Gabon (Ba3/B+/B+) decided to strike quickly to minimize any rates risk, putting out initial price thoughts even as the roadshow was wrapping up for a no-grow deal.

"If you know you can reach your size target and pricing objective, why would you delay given the volatility in the Treasury market?" said Spencer Maclean, head of syndicate West at Standard Chartered, which led the deal with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

Since June 1, the yield on 10-year Treasuries had risen nearly 25bp to 2.36% as initial price thoughts on Gabon were announced. Even as the deal progressed, the yield continued to jump, reaching 2.42% at the time of pricing, with the sell-off continuing into Wednesday.

Still, that didn't put off investors. Many naturally saw the deal as an opportunity to pick up yield, but Gabon has also built a loyal following since it first issued in the international market in December 2007.

"Investors like Gabon. It has a good track record, its fiscal policy is sensible and its liability profile is manageable," said Neil Shuttleworth, head of CEEMEA debt syndicate at Deutsche Bank.

Such was the level of interest in the name that investor meetings in New York, Boston and London were packed. "The number of investors that met the delegation was impressive," said Maclean.

Pricing feedback from those meetings was in the low 7% area, which led to initial price thoughts of 7.25% area. That suggested a new issue concession of 25-30bp over the sovereign's US$1.5bn 6.375% 2024 bond - an amortiser that redeems in three equal instalments in 2022, 2023 and 2024. That bond was trading at about 455bp over Treasuries just after initial price thoughts were announced.

A book that peaked at US$3.5bn allowed leads to tighten pricing to 7% area (plus or minus 5bp), before printing at the tight end of that range. Even though some accounts dropped out as pricing was cut - the final book was US$2.75bn - Gabon was still able to issue inside the psychologically important 7% level.

TIGHT PRICING

Although the final coupon was higher than that on the 2024s, in spread terms the deal was tightly priced at 453bp over Treasuries. At that level it came inside the outstanding curve.

Fund managers were the overwhelming buyers, taking 92%, with banks and private banks getting 5% and insurers and pension funds the rest. By geography, US investors took 49%, UK 36%, Europe 13% and others 2%.

The tight pricing didn't stop buying in the secondary with the note quoted at a bid price of 100.50 on the break.

The government doesn't exclude the possibility of returning to the international markets if the opportunity arises, but it "doesn't want to increase the level of debt to GDP," the finance minister said.

Gabon's external debt-to-GDP ratio was a relatively low 27.3% in 2014, according to Moody's, although Immongault isn't sitting on his laurels.

"It is critical that we accelerate structural reforms that are necessary to maintain the stability of our public debt and the viability of Gabon public finances," he added.

One of the main credit challenges facing the country is its high reliance on oil, which accounted for 44% of total revenue in 2014, said Moody's. The government is trying to diversify its economy and mitigate the risk of its exposure to the commodity.

"Gabon has carried out a number of economic reforms, including the recent creation of a stabilization fund to act as a buffer against commodity price volatility. The government intends to grow the fund to around US$500m in size by 2020," said Immongault.

As well as the three lead managers, Lazard acted as financial advisor to Gabon on the deal. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Paul Kilby; editing by Julian Baker)