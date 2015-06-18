DAKAR, June 18 Gabon has trimmed its 2015 growth
forecast to 4.8 percent from 5.7 percent and says that oil
output will fall due to strikes and ageing fields, according to
a bond prospectus.
Gabon's government launched a $500 million 10-year
dollar-denominated sovereign bond last week to raise funding for
infrastructure projects.
As with many other African oil producers, a sharp drop in
the price of oil, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of
Gabon's export earnings, has forced the government to implement
deep spending cuts.
The IMF has previously said it expects Gabon's economy to
grow by 4.5 percent compared with 5.1 percent in 2014 "but with
considerable downside risks".
Oil output in Gabon, once an OPEC member, is falling due to
ageing fields, and current reserves will be exhausted in 30
years in the absence of new finds.
Strikes in April have led to an even larger drop this year,
with production down about 9 percent, according to the
prospectus sent to investors.
"This decrease was due to ageing oil fields and the strike
of ONEP trade union members as well as the obsolescence of the
utilities and extraction equipment," the document said.
The country awarded blocks as part of a major offshore oil
licensing round in 2014 to ExxonMobil and Repsol
, among other companies, and it hopes this will reverse
the current decline.
Gabon's President Ali Bongo also aims to diversify his
country's economy away from oil, and the document showed the
non-oil sector grew by 5 percent last year.
