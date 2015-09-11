LIBREVILLE, Sept 11 Gabon reshuffled its cabinet
on Friday to bring in a leading critic of President Ali Bongo
and an elder statesman from his father's former regime, in what
appeared to be a bid to shore up support ahead of elections due
next year.
The reshuffle, announced in a presidential decree, expanded
the cabinet oil-rich central African country to 41 members from
a previous 34.
Jean de Dieu Moukagni Iwangou, a leader of the opposition
Union of the Gabonese People (UPG), entered the cabinet as
minister of state for agriculture.
Moukagni Iwangou has been one of the most outspoken voices
in the opposition and the president of the Opposition Front for
Change - a coalition of groups dedicated to ending the ruling
Gabonese Democratic Party's 47 years in power.
In an overture to the elder statesmen of the ruling party,
some of whom have complained of being sidelined since Omar Bongo
succeeded his father as president in 2009, the decree named
former prime minister Paul Biyoghe Mba as first deputy prime
minister and health minister.
Madeleine Berre, head of Gabon's business chamber, was named
as minister for trade, and small- and medium-sized companies.
(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Daniel
Flynn)