PARIS Aug 3 French police arrested the chief of
staff to Gabon's president Ali Bongo on Monday as part of an
investigation into the corruption of a public official, a
judicial source said.
The arrest prompted a sharp condemnation from Libreville,
stoking tensions between the oil-rich Central African country
and France, from which it won independence in 1960.
"(Maixent) Accrombessi has been arrested today in Paris and
is currently in custody to be questioned in an investigation on
alleged corruption of a foreign public official," the judicial
source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
He did not give details of the probe.
Gabon's presidency issued a statement confirming that
Accrombessi was in French police custody. It said he was in
France on an official visit.
"This measure is all the more deplorable because it is
linked to an affair that has nothing to do with (his) capacities
as chief of staff and also because it was set up to humiliate
(him) and his public function, thereby damaging the Republic of
Gabon," the statement said.
Accrombessi, originally from Benin, is seen as one of the
most influential and controversial politicians in the country.
Critics accuse him of using voodoo against opponents and in
April they set fire to the Benin embassy to show their anger at
the death of a senior opposition leader Andre Mba Obame.
Gabon's former President Omar Bongo enjoyed excellent
relations with France under a system known as "la Francafrique"
whereby Paris granted political and military support to
long-ruling African presidents in exchange for commercial
favours.
But they have cooled since his son Ali Bongo won a contested
election in 2009, partly due to a French-led investigation into
the origins of Bongo family assets.
French oil major Total is one of the biggest oil producers
in Gabon which pumps around 230,000 barrels per day.
