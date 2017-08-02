FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Gabon's economic growth to narrow to about 1 pct in 2017
August 2, 2017 / 3:36 PM / in a day

IMF says Gabon's economic growth to narrow to about 1 pct in 2017

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gabon's economy is expected to grow about 1 percent in 2017, down from 2.1 percent last year, largely due to weakness in the oil sector and a recession in the commercial and service sectors, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

Gabon has been hard hit by a more than 50-percent drop in oil prices since 2014 as well as its struggle to diversify the economy away from oil, as the IMF has advised. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Louise Ireland)

