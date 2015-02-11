LIBREVILLE Feb 11 Trade unions in oil producer
Gabon declared an indefinite general strike this week, with
state workers seeking a huge pay rise just as the government
prepares austerity measures.
State workers are seeking to more than treble their salaries
to 300,000 CFA francs ($517) at a time when President Ali Bongo
is grappling with a sharp drop in oil prices. Oil accounts for
nearly half of the gross domestic product in the Central African
country.
The new minimum wage is far above the regional average and
is nearly ten times the level set in neighbouring Cameroon,
according to estimates by local media.
"On the salary issue, the government signed agreements with
unions which expired in 2014 and were never put in place, said
Jean Remy Yama Lendoye, a spokesman for the unions on Tuesday.
The general strike, which began on Monday and has no end
date, is the first in years and pulls together more than 50
separate unions under umbrella group "Unitary Dynamic".
Residents in the capital said on Wednesday that the strike
has already started impacting schools and medical services.
Bongo was elected in a disputed election in 2009 following
the death of his long-ruling father Omar Bongo. Among his
pledges were social projects designed to help spread out the
former French colony's oil wealth more fairly among the 1.6
million inhabitants.
But many worry that social projects such as housing will be
sidelined as austerity measures kick in. Already Bongo has
announced measures to cut ministerial salaries and to remove
some fuel subsidies in an effort to reduce public spending. It
is not yet clear when they will take effect.
($1 = 580.2400 CFA francs)
