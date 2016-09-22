(Recasts after hearing ends, adds quote)
By Edward McAllister
LIBREVILLE, Sept 22 Gabon's Constitutional Court
said it would issue a ruling on Friday on an election that
opposition leader Jean Ping said was rigged to give President
Ali Bongo victory.
The court's nine judges held a hearing on Ping's election
complaint on Thursday, a Reuters witness said. They are expected
to announce a recount of ballots cast in the Aug. 27 vote or
final results.
The election has drawn unwelcome scrutiny on Bongo, whose
family has ruled the oil-producing country for almost half a
century. France has called for a recount and the European Union
questioned the integrity of the results.
Six lawyers for Bongo and two for Ping sat at tables about
five metres apart in the glass-domed courtroom. All wore black
robes and white cravat-style collars. At least 12 armed security
personnel stood guard outside the courthouse.
The top document on a pile stacked on the opposition's legal
table was titled Province Haut-Ogooue, a stronghold region for
Bongo who won 95 percent of the vote there on a 99.9 percent
turnout, according to electoral commission results.
Ping has said that result was rigged. At least six people
died in clashes after the result was announced.
"What we are asking for is a confirmation of the voting
tallies. Why not make this comparison? I think that this
(court's) analysis doesn't conform to reality," Ping's lawyer
Jean Remi Batsantsa told the court in an animated speech.
Bongo's lawyer said the court should reject Ping's
complaint, in part because it was wrong to single out one
province for a recount.
Bongo became president in 2009 on the death of his father,
who ruled for 42 years. Ping has said that he has no faith in
the court because of its ties to the president.
(Additional reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Editing by
