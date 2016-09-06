LIBREVILLE, Sept 6 A European Union mission to observe Gabon's election said on Tuesday it had found anomalies in results from the southeast region of Haut-Ogooue where President Ali Bongo won 95.46 percent of the votes cast.

Bongo, whose family has ruled the Central African country for half a century, won the Aug. 27 election by fewer than 5,000 votes. The opposition says the election was stolen and that turnout from Haut-Ogooue had been inflated to give Bongo victory. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Gareth Jones)