PARIS, Sept 24 The European Union complained on Saturday that it had been granted only "very limited access" to a court review of results from Gabon's Aug. 27 election that upheld the victory of President Ali Bongo, which had been challenged by opposition.

"Consequently, the Gabonese people's confidence on the integrity of the electoral process can, legitimately, be put in doubt," Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs, and Development Commissioner Neven Mimica said in a statement. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)