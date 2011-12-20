Dec 20 Here is a timeline of events in Gabon since independence as the country holds new legislative elections

Feb. 1961 - Leon M'ba, leader of Bloc Democratique Gabonais (BDG), is elected president.

Feb 1964 - M'ba is kidnapped and deposed in a military coup. Jean-Hilaire Aubame assumes control but two days later, French paratroopers land in Gabon and crush the coup.

April 1964 - In a rescheduled election, the BDG captures 31 of the 47 seats in the National Assembly. Almost three years later, new elections give the BDG all 47 seats. M'ba is re-elected president and Albert Bernard Bongo vice-president.

Nov. 1967 - Bongo becomes president on the death of M'ba.

March 1968 - Bongo decrees Gabon to be a one-party state and changes the BDG to the Parti Democratique Gabonais (PDG), or Gabon Democratic Party.

Oct. 1973 - Bongo converts to Islam and assumes the first name of Omar.

May 1990 - Gabon embarks on the road to multi-party democracy, ending the 22-year monopoly of his PDG.

Dec. 1993 - Bongo wins the first presidential election held under the new multi-party constitution. The opposition denounces the vote as fraudulent. Bongo is re-elected in 1998.

July 2003 - Bongo secures a change in the law allowing him to seek re-election as many times as he wants.

Nov. 2005 - Bongo wins another seven-year term as president in the Nov. 27 election.

May 5, 2009 - A French magistrate launches probe into whether Bongo and two other African heads of state used embezzled funds to buy luxury homes and cars.

June 8 - The death of Bongo, aged 73, from a heart attack is officially announced.

July 15 - Ali Bongo, son of the deceased president, is to stand as the ruling party's candidate in the forthcoming presidential election, the PDG announces.

Aug. 31 - Ali Bongo declares victory in the presidential election but two opponents say they have won.

Oct. 16 - Bongo is sworn in as Gabon's new president.

Dec. 29 - Parliament adopts a constitutional amendment allowing the president to extend his mandate in the case of an emergency, against opposition party warnings it could "open the door to dictatorship".

Jan. 26, 2011 - Gabon disbands the main opposition party after Andre Mba Obame, one of its leaders, declared himself president the day before, claiming inspiration from power struggles in Tunisia and Ivory Coast.

Dec. 17 - Legislative elections. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)