LIBREVILLE, June 7 Gabon will hold an election
for president on Aug. 27, election authorities said on Tuesday,
in which President Ali Bongo, whose Gabonese Democratic Party
has a firm grip on power, was expected to secure a second
seven-year term in power.
Bongo has sought to diversify the oil producer's economy and
boost public investment, but some of his programmes have been
hampered by the slump in commodities prices and he has faced
opposition from many quarters.
Some critics say Bongo is ineligible to run, arguing he was
adopted and born in a different country. After he was declared
winner in 2009, opposition supporters clashed with security
forces. His supporters say the allegations about his nationality
are spurious.
Guy Nzouba Ndama, a former parliament speaker, and Casimir
Oye Mba, who has served as prime minister, have both announced
they will run for the presidency, as well as Jean Ping, a
one-time head of the commission of the African Union.
Bongo is expected to win although some analysts have
cationed that frustration over wealth inequalities and political
rivalries could spill over into unrest.
Bongo's father ruled the country from 1967 until his death
in 2009 when his son took over.
Candidates are required to submit dossiers by July 12 and
the campaign will start on Aug. 13, electoral commission
secretary Judith Koumba Pemba Mombo said.
