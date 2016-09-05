LIBREVILLE, Sept 5 Gabon's opposition leader
Jean Ping called on Monday for a general strike to protest
against what he said was a fraudulent re-election victory by
President Ali Bongo.
Ping, who says he is now the leader of the Central African
nation, said in a statement on his website that his fight was
not over, even as calm returned to the capital following deadly
riots last week.
"I ask you from today onward not to use violence but to
resist by blocking the country's economy," he said in the
statement, addressing all Gabonese. President Ali Bongo has
dismissed allegations of vote fixing.
