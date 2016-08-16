LIBREVILLE Aug 16 Gabon's main opposition
parties chose former foreign minister Jean Ping as its candidate
in an election on Aug. 27 against President Ali Bongo, who is
standing for a second term in one of Africa's leading
oil-producing nations.
Ping, aged 74, is considered one of Africa's foremost
diplomats. His career has included a spell as chairman of the
African Union commission and as president of the U.N. General
Assembly.
He was an ally and protege of the president's father, Omar
Bongo, who ruled Gabon for 42 years until his death in 2009.
Ping fell out with Ali Bongo, who won a disputed election in
2009, and resigned from the ruling party in 2014.
"We think that this event will constitute the real departure
point for change in this country and the start of a new Gabon,"
said Zacharie Myboto, who presided over the signing ceremony at
which Ping was chosen over several other possible candidates.
Gabon's one-round electoral system is seen as favouring
Bongo, though opposition unity could help overcome the
president's institutional advantages accrued over the decades
his family has held power.
(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Matthew
Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Larry King)