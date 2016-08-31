* Oil-rich nation on a knife edge over delayed result
* President's main challenger says "no doubt" he has won
* President Bongo's camp denounces foreign "interference"
By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome
LIBREVILLE, Aug 31 Gabon was braced on Wednesday
for an election result that looks likely to be hotly disputed
between bitter rivals President Ali Bongo and his main
challenger Jean Ping.
The electoral commission was scheduled to release the
results on Tuesday evening, but by 5.30 a.m. (0430 GMT) the
following day, the panel was still in a closed-door meeting.
Gabonese have become increasingly nervous about the delay in
delivering the results, as well as claims by Ping to have won by
60 percent.
State TV repeatedly played comments from the government
warning Ping's supporters that announcing results before the
electoral commission was illegal, interspersed with music and a
documentary about Nelson Mandela played on a loop.
The government accused Ping on Tuesday of trying to
destabilise Gabon.
"After the results, we will hand over these instances to the
Gabonese judicial authorities," the government warned in its
statement, read out by several officials.
It also denounced what it said was "foreign interference",
after the French socialist party and two French lawyers publicly
said Ping had won.
With both sides trading accusations, many fear an
intractable political crisis.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday expressed
concern about the issue of premature results and asked Ping and
Bongo to urge restraint on their supporters.
"Jean Ping's victory is no longer in doubt," a statement
signed by Ping said late on Tuesday, estimating his win at about
60 percent verses Bongo's 40 percent.
A win by Ping, a former foreign minister, African Union
Commission chairman and longtime political insider, would end
half a century of rule by the Bongo family.
Bongo was first elected in 2009 after the death of his
father, Omar Bongo, who ran Gabon for 42 years.
Authorities have also reacted angrily to an app set up by a
political adviser to Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara
that allegedly gives live results by region, which they said
were hacked and falsified. Ouattara's office responded by
sacking the accused individual, Mamadi Diane.
Gabon's first-past-the-post system means the winner only
needs more votes than any other candidate. Bongo, 57, also
benefits from being the incumbent in a country with a patronage
system lubricated by oil largesse.
The European Union's observer mission on Monday criticised a
"lack of transparency" among the institutions running the polls
and said Bongo had benefited from preferential access to money
and the media. Government spokesman Alain-Claude Nze accused the
EU of overstepping its mandate.
Gabon's economic troubles, caused by falling oil output and
prices, have fuelled opposition charges that its 1.8 million
people have struggled under Bongo's leadership.
(Additional reporting by Matt Bigg in Accra and Tim Cocks in
Dakar; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)