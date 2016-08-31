LIBREVILLE Aug 31 A Gabon electoral commission
count on Wednesday put Gabon president Ali Bongo as winner with
49.85 percent of the vote compared with rival Jean Ping's 48.16
percent, two sources inside the commission and a spokeswoman for
Ping said on Wednesday.
But Ping's camp demanded a recount in the province of Haut
Ogooue, which had a reported 99.98 percent turnout, a
spokeswoman said.
The European Union, meanwhile, in a statement on Wednesday
called for Gabon to publish "detailed results" for every polling
station and urged all actors to help keep the peace.
