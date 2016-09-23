LIBREVILLE, Sept 23 Gabon's Constitutional Court rejected on Friday an opposition challenge to the results of an Aug. 27 election won by incumbent President Ali Bongo, whose family has ruled the central African oil producer for nearly a half century.

Opposition candidate Jean Ping, who finished second according to results announced by the interior minister earlier this month, had alleged fraud in one of Bongo's principal strongholds. (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfrieds Obangome; Writing by Joe Bavier)